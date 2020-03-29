Edward Muransky Acquires 6,801 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Edward Muransky acquired 6,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $80,523.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,167 shares in the company, valued at $392,697.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edward Muransky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Edward Muransky acquired 246 shares of Farmers National Banc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,751.50.

On Monday, February 10th, Edward Muransky acquired 2,900 shares of Farmers National Banc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,270.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Edward Muransky acquired 234 shares of Farmers National Banc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,746.34.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Edward Muransky acquired 231 shares of Farmers National Banc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $3,749.13.

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $340.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 27.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farmers National Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5,786.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

