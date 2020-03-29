DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ITT (NYSE:ITT)

ITT (NYSE:ITT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $85.00. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ITT from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

NYSE:ITT opened at $42.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. ITT has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $75.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.67.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.17 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of ITT by 19.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 41.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66,151 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 33.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 18,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

