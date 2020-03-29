PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target dropped by BMO Capital Markets from to in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.72.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,298,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,339,000 after acquiring an additional 922,840 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,383,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PPG Industries by 624.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after acquiring an additional 479,668 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 940,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,515,000 after acquiring an additional 365,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,315,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

