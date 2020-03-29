Citigroup Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $230.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.34.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $188.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,514 shares of company stock valued at $47,186,413. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

