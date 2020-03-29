Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $133,000 in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Insmed by 915.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Insmed from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Insmed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Insmed from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Insmed stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.53.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.06 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 94.93% and a negative net margin of 186.37%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 366.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

