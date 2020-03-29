Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 6,312 Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 460,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 3,424.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 117,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOD shares. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $457.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.58). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $29.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

