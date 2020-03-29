2,696 Shares in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.14. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

