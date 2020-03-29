1,239 Shares in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Park National by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

PRK stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $101.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.01 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Oneill bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.98 per share, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

