Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $142,000 in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 171,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. Also, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,508.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $234,735. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.75 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $8.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $277.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.91. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 49.63% and a return on equity of 7.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

