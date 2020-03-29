4,208 Shares in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 80.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth $264,000. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 21,458 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $651,035.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 17,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $567,161.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,185 shares in the company, valued at $37,518,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,447 shares of company stock worth $4,764,538. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

