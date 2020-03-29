Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Private Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $84,912.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,565.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $1,876,941.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,317.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,834. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 20.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

