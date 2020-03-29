5,423 Shares in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RRR. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,201,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,678,000 after purchasing an additional 470,679 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 261,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $28.62.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $460.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Red Rock Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.11.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.