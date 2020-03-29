Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVLR. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Avalara by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 2,126.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

AVLR stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. Avalara Inc has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day moving average is $76.86.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

In other Avalara news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $95,208.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,720.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 763,957 shares in the company, valued at $55,921,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,154 shares of company stock worth $6,523,363 over the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

