Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $142,000 Stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 617.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HRTX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.81 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.74% and a negative net margin of 140.27%. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

