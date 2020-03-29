Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $143,000 in PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 220,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 28,122 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 12,423 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $7.19.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.53 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 25.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.90%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

In other PennantPark Investment news, CFO Aviv Efrat bought 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $75,078.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 162,203 shares in the company, valued at $418,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,769.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 128,100 shares of company stock worth $330,678. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PNNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

