Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 2,080 Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at about $967,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Masonite International by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 47,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth about $7,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Masonite International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masonite International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

DOOR opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day moving average of $67.70. Masonite International Corp has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $531.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Masonite International Corp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

