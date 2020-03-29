Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of John Hancock Investors Trust worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 134,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 22,040 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 178,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

JHI opened at $12.07 on Friday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

