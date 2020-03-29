Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $131,000 Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 750,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 784,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $57,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,643.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HL shares. CIBC raised Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Sunday, February 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Hecla Mining from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.72.

NYSE:HL opened at $1.92 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.69%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

