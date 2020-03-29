Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,040 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HA. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HA. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

HA stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $578.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $31.34.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $708.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.51 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.43%.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

