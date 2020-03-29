Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $132,000 Investment in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 50.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Russell A. Lee bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,957. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

FIBK opened at $27.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.10.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $165.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous None dividend of $0.20. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

First Interstate Bancsystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

