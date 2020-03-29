Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 96,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $630,000.

NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average of $37.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.3962 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

