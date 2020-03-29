Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.05. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $47.42.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

