Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $150,000 Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,277,000 after buying an additional 263,282 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,448,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 410,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 396,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,023,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 362,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 195,610 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 10,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,339 shares in the company, valued at $843,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,480. Insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.90 and a quick ratio of 16.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.15. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 49.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

