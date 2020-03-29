Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Stake Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,882 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WES. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 48,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WES. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Western Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $35.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $723.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.34 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 24.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Crane bought 340,700 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,909.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 499,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,250.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Ure bought 10,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

