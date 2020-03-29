Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Stake Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Science Applications International by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $71.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.16. Science Applications International Corp has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

