Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $482,000 Investment in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,541 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,158,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 785,666 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 694,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 353,150 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,018,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after purchasing an additional 228,578 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,050,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,895,000 after purchasing an additional 193,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 211,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 99,335 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $7.81 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

