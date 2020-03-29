Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,324 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,697,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,707,000 after buying an additional 166,371 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 90.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 106,960 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 248,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 98,412 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth $248,000.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

