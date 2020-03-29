Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $140,000 in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,634 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 311.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $65,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,004,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 43,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,363.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,728.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMS opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.33. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $393.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 29.51%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

