Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 17,308 New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 20,523 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after acquiring an additional 233,889 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 36,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNR opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $252.79 million, a P/E ratio of -295,000.00 and a beta of 0.99. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.25 million. New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

In other New Senior Investment Group news, Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. bought 89,500 shares of New Senior Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $572,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 98,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,806.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David H. Milner bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $241,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 199,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,600. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

New Senior Investment Group Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

