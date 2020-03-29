Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2,211.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

SVM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of SVM stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.93.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

