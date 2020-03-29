10,242 Shares in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,826 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $14.57.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

