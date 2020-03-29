Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SATS. State Street Corp raised its position in Echostar by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Echostar by 14.0% in the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,467,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after acquiring an additional 180,463 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Echostar by 49.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Echostar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Echostar by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Echostar alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SATS shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Echostar from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Echostar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $32.07 on Friday. Echostar Co. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $45.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.32.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.50 million. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Echostar Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Echostar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.