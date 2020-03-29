Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 3,557 Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $1,048,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,260,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,479,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 142,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $66,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 42,217 shares of company stock valued at $156,840 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.90 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

NYSE:CDE opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Coeur Mining Inc has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.