2,678 Shares in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,678 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $2,116,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,610,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,726. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RPD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

Rapid7 stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. Rapid7 Inc has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.07%. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

