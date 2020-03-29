Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,438 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,438 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Quotient Technology by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 69,840 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 580.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 946,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 807,042 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 40,020 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Quotient Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Quotient Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Quotient Technology Inc has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $607.84 million, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.32.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chad Summe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $97,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Connie L. Chen sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $79,481.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $175,050. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

