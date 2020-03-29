Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $127,000 Position in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Renasant by 3,394.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renasant alerts:

Shares of RNST opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Renasant Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.19.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Renasant had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Renasant Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

In other news, Director John Foy purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.66 per share, with a total value of $30,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,796.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens raised their price target on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Renasant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.