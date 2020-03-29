Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,872 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,620 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,440 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Peabody Energy by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BTU opened at $2.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $275.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. Peabody Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTU. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.61.

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $28,801.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,441.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,205 shares of company stock worth $100,422. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

