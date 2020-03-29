Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,055 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,556,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after buying an additional 190,874 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in SITE Centers by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 122,975 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in SITE Centers by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 869,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 91,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SITE Centers by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 263,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 69,478 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SITC opened at $5.57 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $111.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.53 million. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

Several research firms have issued reports on SITC. Citigroup increased their target price on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In related news, COO Michael Makinen bought 20,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $97,324.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,436.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David R. Lukes bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 51,576 shares of company stock valued at $237,704.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

