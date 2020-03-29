Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after acquiring an additional 66,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,518,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,654,000 after purchasing an additional 51,449 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 965,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 383,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 330,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $864.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 76.51%.

In related news, CFO R Fear Heath purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $97,080.00. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

