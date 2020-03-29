Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $152,000 Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,527 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.31%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

