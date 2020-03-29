Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 20,907 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at $7,831,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 254,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 141,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 497,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,595,000 after purchasing an additional 228,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Central Garden & Pet Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

