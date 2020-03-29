Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 133 Shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Graham by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Graham by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC bought a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Graham news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen purchased 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $308.52 per share, with a total value of $534,665.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,572.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Markell purchased 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.00 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,843 shares of company stock worth $577,840. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $350.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $595.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.48. Graham Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $267.89 and a 1-year high of $756.26.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $9.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $763.48 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

