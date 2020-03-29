Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $149,000 Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Alexander’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander’s stock opened at $282.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.20 and a 200-day moving average of $328.46. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.68 and a 52 week high of $394.70.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

