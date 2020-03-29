Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 224,627 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 99.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 224,627 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark dropped their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aptiv from $77.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $51.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.71. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $99.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.