Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $144,000 Position in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,623 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

In related news, Director John Webb Jennings III bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.93 per share, for a total transaction of $120,846.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,300.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Fair bought 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.07 per share, with a total value of $199,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,810 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,456.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,900 shares of company stock worth $732,925. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.86.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 26.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.