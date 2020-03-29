Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,725 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 317,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHT opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.46. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.57.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

