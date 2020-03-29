Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General American Investors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 699,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,391,000 after acquiring an additional 29,643 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the third quarter worth $243,000. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 38,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAM opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11. General American Investors Company Inc has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.09.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

