Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 4,045 Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINC. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Premier by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Premier by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Premier in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.08. Premier Inc has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $40.13.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.12 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Premier Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINC. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Premier from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Premier in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.91.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

