Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,464 Shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,464 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PVI opened at $24.93 on Friday. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $25.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.