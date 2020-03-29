18,471 Shares in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 70,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 28,298 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst alerts:

BTT opened at $22.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $25.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.